Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.
View Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $8,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,664,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- What is a support level?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.