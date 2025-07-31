Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.23%.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $8,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,664,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

