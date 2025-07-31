Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

