Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMKR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 3,291,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,110. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

