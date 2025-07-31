N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $111,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

