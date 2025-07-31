N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 670 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

