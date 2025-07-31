Nexa Resources (NEXA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.17 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEXA stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $629.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.1012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

