Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.