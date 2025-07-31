Norden Group LLC Buys 5,226 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.44%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.