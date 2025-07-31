Norden Group LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,510,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 198,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.