North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 354,404 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.