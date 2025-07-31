Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Onespan Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.36.
Onespan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.
Onespan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
