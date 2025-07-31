ONESPAN INC (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONESPAN INC (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONESPAN were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONESPAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of ONESPAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ONESPAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONESPAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONESPAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

ONESPAN stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. ONESPAN INC has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. ONESPAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ONESPAN in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONESPAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

