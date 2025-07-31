Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Open Text has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Text stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Corporation ( NASDAQ:OTEX Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

