Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 152.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 19,411.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.55. Parsons Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

