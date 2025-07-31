Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 152.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 19,411.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Parsons stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.55. Parsons Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
