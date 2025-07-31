Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.10 and its 200 day moving average is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

