Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

