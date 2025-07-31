Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 581,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

PSTL opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.43%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

