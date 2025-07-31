Primo Brands (PRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Primo Brands to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Primo Brands has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Primo Brands stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

