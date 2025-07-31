Private Advisor Group LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

