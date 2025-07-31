Private Advisor Group LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $138.30 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.