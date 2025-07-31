Private Advisor Group LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

