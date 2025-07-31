Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

