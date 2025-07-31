Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

YLD stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

