Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $572.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

