Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 29th

Norfolk Southern, CEA Industries, Chubb, Deere & Company, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the farming and agricultural supply chain—ranging from seed and fertilizer producers to farm equipment manufacturers and food processors. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to the dynamics of global food production, commodity price cycles and rural economic trends. The performance of agriculture stocks often hinges on factors such as weather conditions, crop yields and agricultural policy developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.68. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11.

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

CEA Industries stock traded up $48.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.45. 1,253,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.09. 535,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.91. 1,490,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

