Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 28th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and consistent dividend payments. Because of their financial strength and market leadership, they’re generally viewed as relatively low-risk investments that can provide steady returns over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 759,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,011. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 136,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,907. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. 32,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.86 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

