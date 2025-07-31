Promising Construction Stocks To Research – July 29th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in planning, designing, building and maintaining residential, commercial or infrastructure projects. This category includes general contractors, building‐materials suppliers and manufacturers of construction equipment. Their performance is often tied to economic cycles, interest rates and government spending on infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.05. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $477.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

