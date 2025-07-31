Promising Waste Management Stocks To Watch Now – July 29th

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, Cemex, NOV, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, treat and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. These firms often operate landfills, recycling centers and waste-to-energy facilities, earning revenue through service contracts, tipping fees and resource recovery. Investors in waste management stocks gain exposure to the environmental services sector, which tends to benefit from steady demand and regulatory support for sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,194. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 12,291,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,842,508. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.60. 561,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,318. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.52. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Fluor stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 2,014,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of CX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NOV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

See Also