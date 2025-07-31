ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000.

SMDV stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

