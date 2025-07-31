ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $761,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 714,185.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $18.40 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

