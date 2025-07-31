ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QLD opened at $124.15 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

