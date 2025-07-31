Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

BATS HYDB opened at $47.33 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

