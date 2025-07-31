Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%
VEU opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.