Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

