Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) & Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proto Labs has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 1.26% 14.02% 4.38% Proto Labs 2.99% 2.22% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Myers Industries and Proto Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proto Labs 0 2 1 0 2.33

Myers Industries currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.34%. Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Proto Labs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and Proto Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $836.28 million 0.65 $7.20 million $0.28 52.32 Proto Labs $500.89 million 1.85 $16.59 million $0.60 65.05

Proto Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Proto Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics, and Signature Systems brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. Myers Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

