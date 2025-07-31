Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,643,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,472.57. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.41.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

