Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Melius began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

