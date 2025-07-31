Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 29th

Uber Technologies, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CocaCola, and Block are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the food service and dining sector, ranging from quick-service chains to full-service restaurants. By purchasing these securities, investors gain partial ownership and participate in the company’s financial performance, benefiting from dividends and stock price appreciation. The value of restaurant stocks is influenced by consumer spending trends, labor and ingredient costs, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,966,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,315,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $478.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,120. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $66.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5,612.70. The company had a trading volume of 153,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,552.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,057.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

CMG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,170,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,599,065. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279,383. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of XYZ traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. 6,515,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,593. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.74. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.56.

