Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE)

OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OMS Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMS Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited 5.87% 10.96% 5.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMS Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMS Energy Technologies $203.61 million 1.56 N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $1.30 billion 0.51 $78.12 million $0.81 8.54

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than OMS Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OMS Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMS Energy Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

OMS Energy Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than OMS Energy Technologies.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats OMS Energy Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMS Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions. Our customers often operate in geographic locations where the operating environment requires wellheads, casing and tubing materials capable of meeting exact standards for temperature, pressure, corrosion, torque resistance and abrasion. Our products have been designed, manufactured and certified with the American Petroleum Standards (API) and International Organization of Standardization (ISO). Through our comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio of SWS and OCTG, we are able to serve as a single-source supplier for our customers and respond to their demand for products. Our operations benefit from our broad, strategically positioned geographic footprint, which supports our ability to supply our (i) Specialty Connectors and Pipes and (ii) Surface wellhead and Christmas tree allowing us to serve our customers operating in the Asia Pacific and MENA Regions. We have finishing facilities in close proximity to some of our top end-users’ E&P operations, for example, we have facilities in Saudi Arabia where our largest client, Saudi ARAMCO Oil is located, which allows us to provide our customers with customized technical solutions and to synchronize our production and logistics with evolving demands. — Our products are also exported to jurisdictions where we do not have a physical location, including countries in North and West Africa. Apart from the SWS and OCTG products, we also offer premium threading services in 5 of the 6 jurisdictions we operate in, which five jurisdictions are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore. For the six months ended September 30, 2024 (Successor), period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 (Successor), period from April 1 through June 15, 2023 (Predecessor) and financial year ended March 31, 2023 (Predecessor), these four categories constituted 93%, 93%, 87% and 88% of our revenue, respectively. — Our Company was incorporated on December 27, 2023 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We primarily conduct our business through our subsidiaries (i) OMS (Singapore), (ii) OMS (Saudi Arabia), (iii) OMS (Indonesia), (iv) OMS (Thailand), (v) OMS (Malaysia Holding), (vi) OMS (Malaysia OpCo) and (vii) OMS (Brunei), operating in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei, respectively. Furthermore, through our localization efforts in collaboration with the various governments, we operate manufacturing facilities and warehouses across these six jurisdictions that we operate in. Our company has established a comprehensive quality control and assurance system for our products. All of our sites hold qualifications for both the ISO 9001 and API Q1 quality management systems. These certifications serve as the foundation for obtaining various product quality qualifications under the API. Different Basis of Accounting — It is important to note that the periods presented were prepared under different bases of accounting. The Predecessor period from April 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 were prepared under the previous reporting structure before the MBO, whereas the Successor periods from June 16, 2023 through September 30, 2023, for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and the period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 were prepared under our current reporting structure. As a result, direct comparisons between these Predecessor and Successor periods may not be indicative of our financial performance had both periods been presented under the same basis of accounting. Investors should consider this difference when evaluating the fluctuations in our revenue, gross margin, and net profit. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. This segment also provides production assurance chemicals; integrated project management projects; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology for steam applications, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources and treats water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rigs and integrated services; fishing and remediation solutions; directional and turbines drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from well, as well as rents drilling tools. This segment also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

