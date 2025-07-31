Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – July 29th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and TechnipFMC are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robots and automation systems across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. They offer investors exposure to the growth potential of robotics technology, though their performance can be influenced by R&D spending, capital-expenditure cycles and adoption rates of automation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. 126,087,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,644,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $179.38.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 3,969,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,723. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,455. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58.

