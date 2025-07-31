Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vertiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 55.8% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

