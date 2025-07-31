Russel Metals (RUSMF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Russel Metals Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.