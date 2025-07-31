Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

SRPT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 14,041,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

