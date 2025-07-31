Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 14,210,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

