Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $126,315,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 580,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

