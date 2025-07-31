Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

