Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 359.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,619 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

