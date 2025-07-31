Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,154,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

