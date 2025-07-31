Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,498,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Corporation International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.