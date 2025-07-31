Shell (SHEL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $69.31 billion for the quarter.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

